Delhi court allows police to obtain Sidhu’s voice sample

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed Delhi police plea to obtain the voice sample of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day.

Published: 23rd April 2021 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A Delhi court on Thursday allowed Delhi police plea to obtain the voice sample of actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day. Metropolitan Magistrate Sahil Gupta allowed the application in which the police claimed that in order to authenticate the voice of the accused in several videos, it was necessary that his voice was matched with the voice in those 
video clippings.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9 and was granted bail by a Delhi court on April 16 in the case.’ He was later arrested in another related case and is currently in judicial custody, while his bail application is pending in the matter.

In it’s application, the police said that during the iprobe, it came to the notice that accused was live on Facebook page and also made various posts on the date of incident.’ ‘These video clips/Facebook live have been taken on record which contain the voice of accused,’ the police told the court, while seeking his voice sample. The application was opposed by Sidhu’s counsel, saying that the police plea was an infringement of his fundamental rights.

While allowing the police plea, the court termed as “premature” the arguments made by the counsel for the accused that the application was vague and lacked any concrete detail of the videos for which the voice sample was required, saying that “the manner in which investigation is to be done is the prerogative of the investigating agency.” 

