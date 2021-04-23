STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Court grants a day to police to file reply on Deep Sidhu's bail plea

Metropolitan Magistrate adjourned the hearing on Sidhu's bail plea till Saturday and asked Delhi Police to file a reply on his bail plea.

Published: 23rd April 2021 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Friday granted one more day to Delhi Police to file a reply on the bail plea of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, in another Republic Day violence case.

Metropolitan Magistrate adjourned the hearing on Sidhu's bail plea till Saturday and asked Delhi Police to file a reply on his bail plea.

Sidhu was represented by Counsel Abhishek Gupta and Jasdeep Singh Dhillon.

Sidhu was arrested in this case on Saturday just he was granted bail by a Delhi court in a case relating to violence in Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on January 26.

As per the statement issued by Sidhu's lawyer Abhishek Gupta on last Saturday, the actor was arrested on February 9 in connection with an FIR registered at PS Kotwali for alleged involvement in Red Fort violence.

According to Gupta, Sidhu was granted regular bail vide order dated April 16, 2021, which was communicated to them on Saturday. However, around 1 pm to 1.30 pm on Saturday, before he could be released from jail, he was arrested in FIR 98/21 also registered by PS Kotwali and in respect of the same incident at Red Fort.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deep Sidhu Republic Day violence Delhi Police Farmers Protests Farm Laws
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp