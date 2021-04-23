STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

No fresh admissions in some oxygen starved hospitals in Delhi

Despite receiving fresh stocks of oxygen cylinders and supplies last night, many hospitals on Thursday ran out of the supply and demanded government help. 

Published: 23rd April 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

A notice outside Shanti Mukund Hospital says it has no oxygen.

A notice outside Shanti Mukund Hospital says it has no oxygen. (Photo | PES/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Citing acute shortage of oxygen, some private hospitals treating Covid patients on Thursday said they would not take fresh admissions. Various hospitals have requested families to shift their sick relatives or arrange for oxygen. “It is extremely distressing for doctors to say that our patients would die for want of oxygen supply,” Dr Sunil Sagar, chief executive officer of Shanti Mukund Hospital, told media persons, breaking into tears.

Despite receiving fresh stocks of oxygen cylinders and supplies last night, many hospitals on Thursday ran out of the supply and demanded government help. The Shanti Mukund Hospital located in Karkardooma area has stopped taking fresh admissions in the face of shortage of oxygen cylinders. There are about 110 Covid patients in the hospital. The private hospital has put up a notice: “We apologise for not taking fresh admissions in the hospital because we are short of oxygen supply.”

Dr Sunil Sagar said in a statement: “There is hardly any oxygen left in the hospital. We have asked our doctors to start discharging patients depending on their condition. The supplies that we have are meant for ICU beds.” “As many as 110 patients are on oxygen support, 12 are on ventilators and 85 are those who need more than five litres of oxygen. Besides, there are cases of cancer and other diseases. It is a very unfortunate situation,” said Dr Sagar.

Other private hospitals such as Lifeline Multi Specialty Hospital at Laxmi Nagar and Akash Hospital in Dwarka said the oxygen supply that they have would not last for even an hour. “We have an urgent oxygen requirement. We have around 70 patients in a serious condition seven of them are in ICU and on ventilator support. Such patients may die if oxygen is not made available soon. We have announced that some patients must be shifted to other hospitals. Please help us to save lives,” said Mustafeez Mehdi, director of Lifeline Super Specialty Hospital.

Akash Hospital, too, is facing the same crisis. “We have 233 Covid patients and most of them are surviving on oxygen support. Our hospital is going through an acute emergency — oxygen is left hardly for one-and-a-half hours. The Delhi Police helped us on Wednesday with some oxygen cylinders, but the 
supply lasted briefly. We are in a dire situation,” a hospital official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hospital admission beds oxygen shortage Delhi coronavirus
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp