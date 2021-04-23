Private hospital in 'critical' condition gets help from Delhi cops to scramble oxygen

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has become a saviour for hundreds of people in dire need of medical oxygen as they helped deliver 250 cylinders to several city hospitals which are facing acute shortage of oxygen. The South District police received emergency call from the Batra Hospital that its oxygen storage was about to get over and they had stock only for two hours. The hospital has around 350 Covid patients undergoing treatment.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, Deputy Commissioner (South) Atul Kumar Thakur reached the hospital and formed teams to sort out the issue. “On enquiries with hospital management and the Nodal officer of GNCTD it was revealed that one tanker was supposed to come from Panipat and another from Modi Nagar but the hospital was not getting any update on their arrival. After a lot of efforts, the drivers were traced and in the meantime, a team was also sent to Mohan Nagar Co-operative area in Badarpur with 60 empty gas cylinders to get them filled,” said DCP Atul Kumar.

The official said within three hours, the oxygen supply was restored. A similar situation cropped up at Max Hospital in Malviya Nagar, where the South West Delhi formed a green corridor to escort a tanker from Kashipur in UP. Meanwhile, in the Outer District the police helped hospitals by arranging oxygen cylinders from various locations, industries, godowns and others. The police supplied 121 cylinders to various hospitals facing shortage of cylinders.

Besides, the Delhi Police arranged 17 cylinders to Jeewan Hospital from Faridabad and 20 to Maharaja Agresan Hospital from Bawana filling point. Further, the police personnel are also making sure that senior citizens living alone in their houses are remaining safe. The police have set up a helpline number and are supplying oxygen cylinders, food, oximeters and other essentials to patients who are under home isolation after testing positive.