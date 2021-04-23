STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Private hospital in 'critical' condition gets help from Delhi cops to scramble oxygen

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, Deputy Commissioner (South) Atul Kumar Thakur reached the hospital and formed teams to sort out the issue.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police has become a saviour for hundreds of people in dire need of medical oxygen as they helped deliver 250 cylinders to several city hospitals which are facing acute shortage of oxygen. The South District police received emergency call from the Batra Hospital that its oxygen storage was about to get over and they had stock only for two hours. The hospital has around 350 Covid patients undergoing treatment. 

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, Deputy Commissioner (South) Atul Kumar Thakur reached the hospital and formed teams to sort out the issue. “On enquiries with hospital management and the Nodal officer of GNCTD it was revealed that one tanker was supposed to come from Panipat and another from Modi Nagar but the hospital was not getting any update on their arrival. After a lot of efforts, the drivers were traced and in the meantime, a team was also sent to Mohan Nagar Co-operative area in Badarpur with 60 empty gas cylinders to get them filled,” said DCP Atul Kumar. 

The official said within three hours, the oxygen supply was restored. A similar situation cropped up at Max Hospital in Malviya Nagar, where the South West Delhi formed a green corridor to escort a tanker from Kashipur in UP. Meanwhile, in the Outer District the police helped hospitals by arranging oxygen cylinders from various locations, industries, godowns and others. The police supplied 121 cylinders to various hospitals facing shortage of cylinders. 

Besides, the Delhi Police arranged 17 cylinders to Jeewan Hospital from Faridabad and 20 to Maharaja Agresan Hospital from Bawana filling point. Further, the police personnel are also making sure that senior citizens living alone in their houses are remaining safe. The police have set up a helpline number and are supplying oxygen cylinders, food, oximeters and other essentials to patients who are under home isolation after testing positive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Private hospital medical oxygen Delhi Delhi Police
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp