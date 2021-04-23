What should I do if my child has symptoms of Covid-19?

Do not panic if your child shows flu-like symptoms (fever, cough, running nose). It can be due to any other viral illnesses:
- Conduct a Covid test
- Continue to follow personal protective measures for yourself and the child. Give home cooked food and keep well hydrated
- Measure child’s temperature regularly. If the temperature is more than 100 degree Fahrenheit, give tepid sponging using tap water and also give syrup or paracetamol tablet
- Other nutritional supplements can be given as per doctor’s advice
- Be watchful for dangerous signs and seek urgent medical help
- Most children develop either no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms which can be treated at home
- Children who have been sick (lung, heart, kidney diseases) for a long time are at increased risk