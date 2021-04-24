STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Central government hospitals in Delhi add 1000 COVID beds

In a statement, the government later said Safdarjung Hospital is augmenting the bed availability with 172 more COVID beds.

Published: 24th April 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Beds

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the four central government hospitals in Delhi amid a continued shortage of beds, oxygen and ICU facilities for a high number of Covid patients.

In a statement, the government later said Safdarjung Hospital is augmenting the bed availability with 172 more Covid beds. With this, the super-speciality block at the hospital will be fully converted into a speciality block for only infected patients. Besides, 46 beds, including 32 ICU beds, are being added with help of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

At RML Hospital, the government said 200 additional beds were being created for Covid patients. At Lady Hardinge Medical College, 240 more beds are being created by the CSIR. The director of AIIMS, New Delhi, outlined the expansion plans for adding more beds in other wards. The total capacity will be enhanced to more than 1,000 beds for only Covid-19 patients, said the Union Health Ministry.

Vardhan said the government directed to expedite the installation of five pressure swing adsorption plants at all locations at Delhi hospitals and asked them to be prepared with expansion plans for providing timely treatment to the patients in the days to come. 

“A decision was also taken to install DRDO-Tata Sons oxygen generation plants at AIIMS, NIC Jhajjar, Safdarjung, LHMC and RML Hospital immediately,” it said, adding that these plants will have a capacity to generate 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp