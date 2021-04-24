STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neighbours blocking Delhi's oxygen supply, CM Arvind Kejriwal tells PM Narendra Modi

Arvind Kejriwal said even after the Centre increased its quota for medical oxygen, Delhi is unable to get the benefit because of the 'roadblock' created by some neighbouring states.

Published: 24th April 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 patients await admission at the GTB hospital in Delhi on Friday.

COVID-19 patients await admission at the GTB hospital in Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Expressing helplessness over the crippling oxygen supply in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the matter on Friday. 

In a virtual meeting chaired by the Prime Minister with state chief ministers, Kejriwal said even after the Centre increased its quota for medical oxygen, Delhi is unable to get the benefit because of the “roadblock” created by some neighbouring states. 

Earlier, the Delhi government had accused Uttar Pradesh and Haryana of “jungle raj” after they allegedly “hoarded” oxygen and didn’t let tankers enter the national capital, which is solely dependent on oxygen plants situated in other states. 

“I request with folded hands to help us in procuring our rightfully allocated oxygen. We thank the PMO for increasing our quota. The situation is very serious. Who should I talk to if another state stops the truck having oxygen meant for Delhi? If you please make a phone call to these states which are stopping the trucks then people of Delhi will get oxygen,” said Kejriwal without naming any state. 

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had requested the central government to deploy paramilitary forces, if need be, to ensure oxygen tankers reaches Delhi without hindrance from UP and Haryana governments. 

Meanwhile, for the fourth consecutive day, major hospitals in Delhi reported severe oxygen shortage. 
Kejriwal said the entire population has rights to the resources in the country and that the Prime Minister should take some strict step on the matter.

“We cannot leave people to die. I get calls day and night from hospitals about oxygen shortage. People are in a lot of pain right now. I am unable to sleep at night as I worry about any major catastrophe happening in Delhi due to lack of oxygen,” added the chief minister.

During the televised interaction, Kejriwal also appealed for a national plan to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. He also suggested that the Army should takeover oxygen plants to manage the crisis. 

Oxygen express

Kejriwal said a corridor should be formed by the railways to get the ‘Oxygen Express’ trains to the national capital. He also appealed for a national plan to tackle the Covid pandemic.

Black market thriving: BJP

BJP said people of Delhi are being forced to buy medicines and oxygen at exorbitant rates in the black market. As a result ‘Oxygen Mandis’ are operating in several areas.

