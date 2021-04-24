Security guard’s wife moves Delhi High Court for Rs 50 lakh relief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman has moved the Delhi High Court seeking an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh after her husband, who was deployed as a security guard in the Safdarjung hospital during the pandemic, died due to COVID-19. She claimed that she is eligible for the relief under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package.

The court issued notice to the Centre, Delhi government and New India Assurance Company seeking their stand on the plea which also seeks an insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, and Rs 1 crore as per the scheme of the Delhi government. The petitioner said her husband died due to COVID-19 on June 14 last year while deployed at the Safdarjung Hospital.