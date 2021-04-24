Teachers’ body flays JNU authorities for not opening Covid care facility

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on Saturday condemned the “non-cooperative” attitude of the JNU administration in starting a Covid care facility on the campus.

In a statement, signed by JNUTA president Milap C Sharma and secretary Moushumi Basu, it asked the university authorities to not stand on “rigidities” and be flexible to demands that are being made by residents.

The teachers’ association said it would indeed be “criminal” to keep physical facilities locked up and not made available for use by residents in need. “JNUTA strongly condemns the non-cooperative attitude of the JNU administration in responding to the suggestions made for opening of Covid management facilities within the campus, as per the guidelines for Gated Residential Complexes desirous of setting up small Covid care facility issued by the Delhi government on 18 April 2021,” it said.

The association said from the medical information made available by the government, it is also imperative to create facilities for oxygen concentrators on campus to aid any person in a state of acute distress till a hospital bed can be made available.

“The rigid and almost negligent attitude of the university administration, we fear could end up having grave consequences for JNU as a whole. To avoid this, JNUTA would once again like to plead with the university authorities to not stand on rigidities and be flexible to demands that are being made by residents. It would indeed be criminal to keep physical facilities locked up and not made available for use by residents in need,” the JNUTA said. The JNUTA has also made the suggestion of using guest houses located on campus.