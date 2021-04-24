STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

The cure of curry

Madam Curry, founded by Ishaan Kapoor of The Purple Plate catering company, is a new delivery-only venture that specialises in experimenting with classic recipes to give them a new twist.

Published: 24th April 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

​Mutton Rogan Josh Sliders

​Mutton Rogan Josh Sliders

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Madam Curry, founded by Ishaan Kapoor of The Purple Plate catering company, is a new delivery-only venture that specialises in experimenting with classic recipes to give them a new twist. Taking inspiration from Marie Curie, Kapoor and his team prefer trying new recipes and techniques to make eating a wholesome experience for their customers rather than striving for perfection. This goes nicely with Curie’s philosophy of ‘Have no fear of perfection, you will never reach it’.

Madam Curry Paneer Tikka

Not wanting to miss out we go all out and order the Madam Curry Paneer Tikka, Madam Dal Makhani, Vegetable Galouti, Pulled Butter Chicken, Saffron and Black Pepper Chicken Tikka, accompanied by the Chicken Biryani and Jalapeno and Cheese Paratha. These are delivered by the eatery’s in-house team and come packaged in sustainable materials, and sans plastic, with the earthen clay ware the kebabs come in being an especially nice touch.

The presentation is the first thing that stands out, with items like the Paneer Tikka eschewing their traditional block shapes for roundels, not unlike the Vegetable Galouti, the latter accompanied by tiny rotis to provide some texture to their otherwise velveteen mouth feel. In terms of taste however, they live up to their names, smoky from the tandoor and rich in flavour all through the faux meat.

The Chicken Tikka is as peppery as its name suggests, with the saffron adding dimensions to every bite making us polish off every morsel. The Butter Chicken with it pulled shreds of meat, enrobed in lush, smooth thick gravy, red and robust, go swimmingly with the crisp paratha, the latter’s jalapenos providing a welcome spike of spice every few bites. The Dal Makhani, while as rich, could have used more of a punch, with it lacking that certain something.

On the other hand, the biryani is everything you could want from our national rice dish, the grains perfumed with spices and herbs while the meat is falling off the bone soft and melting. Finishing off with the equally delicious Kahlua Chocolate Phirni, we are ready for our nap.

PRICE FOR TWO: Rs 800 (including taxes) Order on madamcurry.in/order-online/

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madam Curry Ishaan Kapoor The Purple Plate Catering
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp