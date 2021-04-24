Tragedy strikes premier hospital in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There is tragedy unfolding at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. As many as 25 Covid-19 patients, who were said to be in the “sickest” category, died in the last 24 hours at one of the biggest private hospitals in the national capital.

The hospital said 60 other critical patients are at risk. The crisis came amid a severe oxygen shortage in the national capital’s hospitals.

In an SOS statement, the hospital on Friday morning said lives of 60 critical patients were in peril and that the oxygen will last only for another two hours. An oxygen tanker arrived at the hospital after around two hours at 9.20 a.m.

“Ventilators and Bipap (ventilators for invasive treatment) not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventilation in ICUs and Emergency. Major crisis likely. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril,” said Ganga Ram Hospitals Director in a statement.

Although the hospital did not clearly mention the reason for the death of so many patients, it said, “Catastrophe… Need oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Governments please help.” Sources said the “low oxygen concentration” could be a likely cause of deaths, adding “critical patients need high pressure oxygen supply.”

Dr S Rana, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, “I would not attribute the deaths to a shortage of oxygen. There are many patients in a serious condition. However, we are facing a severe oxygen shortage and are resorting to manual ventilation to ensure a patient survives.”

Around 500 Covid patients are currently admitted in Ganga Ram Hospital and 150 are on high oxygen support.

Besides, SRGH, several private hospitals in the national capital are facing oxygen shortage. Many took to social media for help and many others said they would avoid hospitals as they are out of oxygen supply.

There were still others who requested the relatives of patients and government to shift the patients to other facilities. “The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Vasant Kunj, with 160 Covid patients is left with another hour of oxygen. We have been waiting for the supply since last night, but no luck. Please help,” tweeted ISIC.

IAF airlifts O2 tankers, docs

IAF deploys transport aircraft C-17, C-130J, IL-76, An-32 and Avro to airlift big, empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country; Chinook and Mi-17 helicopters on standby

Flies doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Vizag and Bengaluru to various hospitals in Delhi.

Cadila jab Virafin gets nod

Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila gets restricted emergency use approval from the from drug regulator to use antiviral drug Virafin for the treatment of moderate Covid19 infection. It is a single dose jab; drug will be available on the prescription of medical specialist for use in hospital/institutional setup,says company.

13 COVID patients die in maharashtra hospital blaze

Mumbai: At least 13 Covid-19 patients died after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit located on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar, the extended suburb of Mumbai, on Friday. The fire started in the air conditioning unit of the hospital’s ICU due to a short circuit.

There were 17 patients in the ICU at that time. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire in five minutes. Howerver, within that short period, 13 out of 17 patients died. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced J5 lakh as financial help to the family of the deceased and J1 lakh to the injured.

