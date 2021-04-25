STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Divert spare oxygen to Delhi, treat this as SOS: Arvind Kejriwal writes to CMs

His letter said that while the Central Government is helping Delhi, the intensity of the spread is so severe that the quantity is proving inadequate.

Published: 25th April 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday requested his counterparts of other states to divert spare for oxygen to the national capital. In letters to chief ministerss, Kejriwal said that he would be grateful if they could provide oxygen, along with tankers, from their states or any organisation there. Referring to acute shortage of the life-saving gas mounting in the city for the past couple of days, he said that his request should be treated as  an SOS.

His letter said that while the Central Government is helping Delhi, the intensity of the spread is so severe that the quantity is proving inadequate. “Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to the severe rise in corona cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen. Daily supplies of oxygen to national capital are woefully short of our requirements,” his communiqué said.

 “Central Government is also helping us a lot in this regard. However, the intensity of the spread is so severe that it is proving inadequate. Therefore, I would be grateful if you could provide us with any oxygen, alongwith tankers, from your state or any organization in your state.  Kindly treat this as an SOS. I would be personally grateful for your support,” it further reads.

On Saturday evening, Kejriwal also tweeted to seek help from other states. “I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate,” his tweet said.

Two days ago, Kejriwal had said how in this time of crisis, all states should come together to help each other out. Calling the current wave a collective crisis, he said.  “If we decide to split ourselves into Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, India will not survive. We need to come together and unite as Indians and as human beings,” he added. He added that coronavirus does not recognize borders. “We must also move beyond them and work together.”  “We need to show the world what good and efficient governance looks like,” the chief minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind kejriwal Delhi Delhi sos COVID 19 Oxygen shortage
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp