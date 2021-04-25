Divert spare oxygen to Delhi, treat this as SOS: Arvind Kejriwal writes to CMs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday requested his counterparts of other states to divert spare for oxygen to the national capital. In letters to chief ministerss, Kejriwal said that he would be grateful if they could provide oxygen, along with tankers, from their states or any organisation there. Referring to acute shortage of the life-saving gas mounting in the city for the past couple of days, he said that his request should be treated as an SOS.

His letter said that while the Central Government is helping Delhi, the intensity of the spread is so severe that the quantity is proving inadequate. “Delhi does not produce any oxygen. Due to the severe rise in corona cases in the last few days, many Delhi hospitals have run out of oxygen. Daily supplies of oxygen to national capital are woefully short of our requirements,” his communiqué said.

“Central Government is also helping us a lot in this regard. However, the intensity of the spread is so severe that it is proving inadequate. Therefore, I would be grateful if you could provide us with any oxygen, alongwith tankers, from your state or any organization in your state. Kindly treat this as an SOS. I would be personally grateful for your support,” it further reads.

On Saturday evening, Kejriwal also tweeted to seek help from other states. “I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate,” his tweet said.

Two days ago, Kejriwal had said how in this time of crisis, all states should come together to help each other out. Calling the current wave a collective crisis, he said. “If we decide to split ourselves into Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, India will not survive. We need to come together and unite as Indians and as human beings,” he added. He added that coronavirus does not recognize borders. “We must also move beyond them and work together.” “We need to show the world what good and efficient governance looks like,” the chief minister added.