Farmers urge police to allow COVID-related supply to Delhi through one carriageway at Singhu

The highway at Singhu Border between Delhi and Sonipat in Haryana has been blocked by the protesters since November last year.

Published: 25th April 2021

Enhanced security at Singhu Border for ongoing farmers’ protest.

Enhanced security at Singhu Border for ongoing farmers’ protest. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which has been leading farmers' protests at Delhi borders against the Centre's agriculture laws, Sunday requested the Delhi Police to open one side of the highway at Singhu border for emergency COVID-19 supplies to the national capital.

The SKM in a statement said that in view of the COVID 19 pandemic, the farmers have vacated one carriageway of the highway at Singhu border for transportation of oxygen, ambulances and other essential supplies.

"In a meeting with Superintendent of Police of Sonipat three days ago, it was decided that one carriageway is vacated for essential supplies," it said.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner of police, outer-north Delhi, the SKM requested for lifting barricades at one side of the highway at Singhu border so that essential supplies are transported to Delhi smoothly.

