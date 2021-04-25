STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hospitals shouldn't unnecessarily raise oxygen-shortage alarms: Sisodia

Such acts hamper efforts to provide help to hospitals that really need assistance, Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, the deputy CM said.

Published: 25th April 2021 05:30 PM

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged hospitals in Delhi not to raise alarms unnecessarily over oxygen shortage and appealed to the media to verify claims before reporting.

"This morning, I got an SOS call from a hospital that had 18 kilo litres of oxygen in stock," he tweeted.

The hospital requires 4.8 kl a day and has a storage capacity of 21 kl, meaning it still has three days of supply left, the minister said.

Citing another such incident, Sisodia said a small hospital raised an alarm over oxygen shortage, but it was later found that it had been given 30 cylinders, out of which 20 were still to be used.

"I request hospitals not to raise alarms unnecessarily.

Such acts hamper efforts to provide assistance to hospitals that really need help.

The media should crosscheck before reporting such cases," he added.

 

