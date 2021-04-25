Traders in Delhi favour extending Covid lockdown for one more week 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: With the Covid tsunami in the national capital showing no signs of ebbing, a majority of traders in the city want the 6-day lockdown to be extended.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that many traders have voluntarily decided to observe lockdown of markets from April 26 to May 2.

“The CAIT has already urged Delhi L-G Anil Baijal and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to extend the current lockdown for one more week. The current lockdown is supposed to end on April 26. The trade leaders at the conference opined that considering the present deplorable situation of medical facilities in Delhi and rising Covid cases, it will be appropriate to continue closure of shops for one more week from April 26,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT.

The Aam Aadmi Party associated trade union, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said that they did a survey in which more than 70 per cent of business owners in Delhi support lockwon extension.

“The Delhi government had taken a very balanced decision by imposing a six-day lockdown, now that the lockdown period is coming to an end on Monday morning, we conducted a survey among all the traders in Delhi. More than 700 trader organisations from Delhi participated in this survey in which market associations, industry associations, hotel and restaurant associations, beauty and wellness associations took part” said CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal.