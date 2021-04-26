11,000 registered workers in Delhi to get financial help

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Delhi Government on Sunday released Rs 46.1 crores in the second phase as compensation to the construction workers and Rs 5,000 will be disburses for each worker as aid during the Covid-19 pandemic. Nearly 11,000 more construction workers in the national capital registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will receive a one-time financial assistance in coming days, a statement from the office of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

The Delhi government has been providing the financial assistance to the registered workers who are facing livelihood crisis during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. “A total of 2,10,684 construction workers are targeted to be provided the aid, out of which two lakh have already been disbursed a sum of Rs 100 crore and 11,000 workers will be granted the aid in the coming days,” it said.

During 2020 lockdown, the Delhi government disbursed Rs 5,000 each to as many as 55,000 construction workers.The government has also set up as many as 150 food distribution centres in various schools and construction sites to help migrant workers, daily-wage labourers and construction workers during the lockdown.

Thousands of migrant workers had gathered at railway stations and bus stands to catch a ride back home after Kejriwal had announced a week-long lockdown on April 19, notwithstanding the state government’s assurance of taking care of them.