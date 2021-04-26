Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visits COVID facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas, thanks Centre for medical staff

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the ITBP's Radha Soami COVID care facility in Delhi's Chhatarpur on Monday and thanked the Union government for providing doctors and medical staff at the centre which has 500 oxygen-supported beds.

He said 200 ICU beds will be arranged at the facility.

"Visited the Radha Soami facility this morning, 500 oxygen beds start today. More beds will be added in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here. Grateful to Babaji for helping us. Thank you Central government for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP," Kejriwal tweeted after the visit.

The Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in south Delhi is operated by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

"SPCCC will provide treatment free of cost. No walk-in admissions will be made," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey had said, adding admission to the centre will be made on reference by the district surveillance officers (DSO).

A brief standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Sunday said patients after getting a reference from a DSO will report at the reception of the SPCCC and after initial documentation, their physical examination will be done and subsequently, they will be admitted.

Delhi is facing an acute shortage of oxygen beds for serious COVID-19 patients and has almost run out of ICU facilities amid soaring infections.