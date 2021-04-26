Delhi jail inmates encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Prisons Department is informing inmates about their eligibility to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and asking them to get the required documents from their family members for the process, officials said on Sunday.

The government has allowed vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1. Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said they are encouraging the inmates to get the jab. “We are informing the inmates that now all of them will be eligible for the vaccination. We are encouraging them to get vaccinated. The process is already on inside the jails for prisoners above 45 years of age,” Goel said.

There are a total of 20,300 inmates in the three jails of the Delhi Prisons Department Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli. More than 450 inmates have been vaccinated so far, a senior jail official said, adding that none of them reported any complications. The vaccination drive started on March 18. On April 17, around 50 eligible inmates were vaccinated at Rohini Jail.