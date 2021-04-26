STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi jail inmates encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

The government has allowed vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1. Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said they are encouraging the inmates to get the jab.

Published: 26th April 2021 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

Jails, Prison

Image used for representation only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Prisons Department is informing inmates about their eligibility to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and asking them to get the required documents from their family members for the process, officials said on Sunday.

The government has allowed vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 from May 1. Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said they are encouraging the inmates to get the jab. “We are informing the inmates that now all of them will be eligible for the vaccination. We are encouraging them to get vaccinated. The process is already on inside the jails for prisoners above 45 years of age,” Goel said.

There are a total of 20,300 inmates in the three jails of the Delhi Prisons Department Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli. More than 450 inmates have been vaccinated so far, a senior jail official said, adding that none of them reported any complications. The vaccination drive started on March 18. On April 17, around 50 eligible inmates were vaccinated at Rohini Jail.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi jail COVID 19 Vaccinations delhi
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp