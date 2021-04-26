Luxe evolution

Vikram Gour By

Sporting the Audi A6 emblem, this all electric concept car clearly states which Audi family it belongs to and points towards the future of Audi’s electric production-ready sedan range. Having said that, this all-new model is built on the company’s PPE architecture which is future ready and meant for electric power and the only thing it has in common with the current A6 are its dimensions.

Design

The A6 e-tron concept sports a design that is an advancement of Audi’s current design language. The sleek lines and powerful stance are clearly evident in this new line of cars as are the tell-tale Audi headlights and the large front grille. The car has a low-slung stance that gives it a sporty aura that suits its agile driving dynamics. In fact, the car has an extremely low coefficient of drag of just 0.22, which basically means it exhibits minimal aerodynamic drag and literally cuts through air which improves overall efficiency.

Performance

The Audi A6 e-tron concept is powered by two electric motors that are capable of delivering a total output of 350 kW and a torque of 800 Newton metres. The concept uses the new 800-volt charging technology which is what the e-tron GT also uses. This allows for faster charging times which includes a 300 km range recharge in just 10 minutes! In less than 25 minutes you can charge the batteries up to 80 per cent. The concept boasts of a 700 kilometre range per charge and it can do the 0-100km/h dash in a shade under 4.0 seconds.

Matrix innovation

Taking their Digital Matrix LED front headlight technology in a bold new direction, Audi has made these lights achieve an almost cinematic quality. With that, they have also integrated the ability for these headlights to work as projectors and should you be parked in front of a wall while taking a break or recharging, the driver and passenger can use the headlights to project their game in an XXL format.

Quattro

Audi vehicles are famous for their Quattro drive technology and by going electric, Audi has retained this element of their brand. The future range of PPE models, like the Audi A6 e-tron concept, will include versions with one electric motor each mounted to the front and rear axles that use electronic coordination to deliver all-wheel drive on demand and achieve a perfect balance between driving dynamics and energy efficiency. In addition, the e-tron family will also include basic versions optimised for minimum consumption and maximum range in this case; propulsion will come from a single electric motor mounted to the rear axle.

