STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Centre, Delhi government pulled up for passing the buck

The court also directed all oxygen re-fillers to present for hearing on Tuesday in view of the instances of black marketing of oxygen cylinders in the national capital.

Published: 27th April 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court

Delhi High Court (File Photo)

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pulling up the Centre and Delhi government for shifting the blame to each other amid the Covid-19, Delhi High Court on Monday told them it is their job and they can’t say no to it.A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli was informed that authorities in Rajasthan had stalled the movement of oxygen tankers headed for Delhi. “We hope and expect Rajasthan to honour the order passed by Centre and this court. Intervention in the matter of supply of oxygen would tantamount to endangering hundreds of lives. Serves no purpose to anyone to obstruct,” the bench said in its order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, replied that strict action would be taken against such persons involved.

The court also directed the Centre to take steps to prioritise the clearance of customs for the import of RT-PCR testing kits.During the hearing, Senior Advocate Sachin Dutta appearing for Jaipur Golden Hospital claimed that the oxygen supply chain was being disrupted by the Delhi government and said, “Enormous SOS calls were made. They arranged something from AIIMS, but it was (some minutes) late. There is shortage and uncertainty. Delhi government doesn’t understand the supply chain...how long after a patient dies should hospitals issue SoS? Inox (oxygen manufacturer) should directly send me the dispatch note. The bureaucratic machinery of Delhi government has completely failed.”

Siddharth Jain, Director, Inox, also brought to the court’s notice the difficulties being faced by suppliers and said, “My factories are working 24x7. When my truck leaves, it is working like a milkman (dropping off small quantities at several hospitals). Our trucks are diverted midway.. Why would I not want to give oxygen? It is my business. Nobody has complained except for Delhi hospitals. I wonder why?”The court also directed all oxygen re-fillers to present for hearing on Tuesday in view of the instances of black marketing of oxygen cylinders in the national capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Covid-19 Delhi High Court
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp