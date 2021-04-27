STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital receives 3.5 tonnes of medical oxygen

The hospital requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metres of liquid oxygen daily and has a consumption of 10,000 cubic metres per day.

Published: 27th April 2021 10:18 AM

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here received 3.5 tonnes of medical oxygen on Tuesday and was in a better situation as compared to the last few days, an official said.

The elite healthcare facility in central Delhi had sent multiple SOS messages last week amid a severe shortage of oxygen as the lives of hundreds of patients at the facility hung by a thread.

The hospital said it has 4,500 cubic metres of oxygen in its storage tanks and it may last up to 8:30 pm.

"We received two tonnes of liquid medical oxygen at 6 am on April 27. Yesterday, we had received a tanker carrying 10 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. We are in a better situation as compared to the last few days and we hope this continues," said the official.

The Delhi government sent another 1.5 tonnes around 3:30 pm, he said.

The hospital requires a minimum of 11,000 cubic metres of liquid oxygen daily and has a consumption of 10,000 cubic metres per day.

It had on Friday reported the death of 25 of its "sickest" patients as the administration grappled with depleting oxygen supplies.

Till Sunday, several hospitals in the national capital grappled with a severe shortage of medical oxygen even after receiving emergency supplies with the help of the Delhi government and the police.

The crisis had prompted some of the healthcare facilities to freeze admissions of patients.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the number of SOS messages from hospitals has reduced due to the coordination between the Central and state governments.

