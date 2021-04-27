STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘No breath analyser at the moment’

The court asked DGCA to place before it the medical board’s recommendation and listed the matter for hearing on April 27.

NEW DELHI: An association representing pilots of Air India on Monday urged the Delhi High Court to direct civil aviation regulator DGCA to suspend breath analyser tests due to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic. When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Prathiba M Singh, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) informed the court that there was a medical board recommendation of June last year permitting breath analyser tests (BAT).

The Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA), however, told the court that the medical board recommendation was given in respect of BAT of air traffic controllers (ATCs). The court asked DGCA to place before it the medical board’s recommendation and listed the matter for hearing on April 27.  ICPA has sought suspension of BATs during the ongoing pandemic which has seen a surge in infections.

