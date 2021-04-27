STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Over 100 patients in new Covid care centre in Delhi on Day 1

Free treatment to be provided by SPCCC but no walk-in admissions, chaos over communicatinng with officials

Published: 27th April 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Medics attend to Covid-19 patients at Shehnai Banquet Hall, temporarily converted into an isolation ward, on Monday as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 120 patients were admitted to the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Covid Care Centre (SPCCC) set up at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in south Delhi on the first day, which was made operational on Monday.The facility, located in Chattarpur, has been opened as the coronavirus cases in Delhi have increased sharply.

“On day one, 123 patients were admitted. SPCCC will provide treatment free of cost. No walk-in admissions will be made and patients are being taken on reference by the district surveillance officers (DSO). In case, one is needed to be admitted to an ICU later, will soon be shifted to Guru Tegh Bahadur or Safdarjung hospital from here,” Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

As the facility started receiving patients on Monday morning, chaos was witnessed at the site as some patients reached there with requisite DSO recommendation. Their general complaints were that DSO and other concerned authorities were not reachable.  A brief standard operating procedure (SOP) issued on Sunday said patients after getting a reference from a DSO will report at the reception of the SPCCC and after initial documentation, their physical examination will be done and subsequently, they will be admitted.

Despite attempts, the concerned district administration official couldn’t be reached for the comment. The border guarding force, ITBP has been designated by the union home ministry as the nodal agency to run the facility.

The helpline numbers of SPCCC are: 011-26655547/48/49 and 011-26655949/69.

On Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the facility and thanked the Central government for providing doctors and medical staff at the centre, which has 500 oxygen-supported beds. Kejriwal said 200 ICU beds will be arranged.

“Visited the Radha Soami facility this morning, 500 oxygen beds start today. More beds will be added in the next few days. We will also start 200 ICU beds here. Grateful to Babaji for helping us. Thank you Central government for providing doctors and medical staff of ITBP,” Kejriwal tweeted after the visit. The SPCCC was made operational in July last year and shut in February this year as coronavirus infections declined in the national capital.

Meanwhile, kin of some patients alleged that they were refused admission at the Centre as they were not resident  of Delhi and they were not carrying recommendation of the DSO.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre SPCCC Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp