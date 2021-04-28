Oxygen plants from France for Kejriwal’s government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his government will import 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France and 18 tankers from Bangkok to ensure steady supply in the city hospitals. Kejriwal said that last week there was chaos regarding supply of oxygen for serious Covid patients and many hospitals were sending SOS messages.

But the situation is a bit better now. “The Delhi government has decided to import 18 tankers from Bangkok which will start reaching tomorrow. For this, we have requested the Centre to lend us Air Force planes. Additionally, we are importing 21 ready-to-use oxygen plants from France. These will be installed in different hospitals in Delhi,” informed the Delhi chief minister.

After facing flack for not having arrangements for its own medical oxygen production system, the Delhi government will also be installing 36 production plants in Delhi in a month. In its quest for a long-term solution to the oxygen situation within a month, the Delhi government will install 44 plants. Of these, eight plants will be installed by the Centre by the end of the month. The remaining 36 are being installed by Delhi government. The 21 from France are among these, rest from within the country.

Expressing gratitude, the chief minister said that these arrangements are being made through the aid that his government is receiving from industrialists, NGOs and individuals, religious organisations, who have decided to remain anonymous. Last week, Kejriwal had written out to many CMs and industrialists in the country for aid. “I had reached out to many in the country.

We have received a positive response from many of them. Most have only placed one condition, that they wish to remain anonymous. This is an example of their nobility” added Kejriwal. Last week, 20 critical Covid patients in Jaipur Golden Hospital died because high-flow oxygen supply could not be maintained.