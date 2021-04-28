STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

‘Passed sans CM & deputy knowledge’, order revoked

Sources in the Delhi government said the order to set up the facility was passed without informing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia.

Published: 28th April 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | @msisodia)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Within hours after facing criticism from the High Court over requisitioning rooms at a five star hotel for Covid treatment of judicial officers, the Delhi government on Tuesday evening withdrew the order. The announcement was made by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Twitter.

Sources in the Delhi government said the order to set up the facility was passed without informing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. They also claimed that Sisodia has called for the file to examine how the order was passed.

The High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the government and said the court had not made any request for creating facilities for its judges in the star hotel. The sources further claimed that Health Minister Satyendar Jain was also not informed about the development.

“Even the copy of the said order was not marked to any of them,” they said. The order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri, on April 25, stated that the Covid facility was being set up on the request of the High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp