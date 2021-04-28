‘Passed sans CM & deputy knowledge’, order revoked

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Within hours after facing criticism from the High Court over requisitioning rooms at a five star hotel for Covid treatment of judicial officers, the Delhi government on Tuesday evening withdrew the order. The announcement was made by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Twitter.

Sources in the Delhi government said the order to set up the facility was passed without informing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. They also claimed that Sisodia has called for the file to examine how the order was passed.

The High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the government and said the court had not made any request for creating facilities for its judges in the star hotel. The sources further claimed that Health Minister Satyendar Jain was also not informed about the development.

“Even the copy of the said order was not marked to any of them,” they said. The order issued by the sub-divisional magistrate of Chanakyapuri, on April 25, stated that the Covid facility was being set up on the request of the High Court.