Stand of Centre, Delhi govt sought on plea against vehicle scrapping policy

The petition claimed the Delhi government’s guidelines “are heavily tilted against small and semi-formal automobile scrappers” who have been engaged in the business for generations.

Published: 28th April 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Petitioner claimed the norms would affect small and marginal scrap dealers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The High Court on Tuesday sought response of the central and the Delhi governments on a plea challenging the guidelines for scrapping motor vehicles stating that the requirements for a license under these norms would affect small and marginal scrap dealers.

The petition claimed the Delhi government’s guidelines “are heavily tilted against small and semi-formal automobile scrappers” who have been engaged in the business for generations. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the union ministries of Environment and Transport and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea by Delhi resident Inderjit Singh who has claimed that views of such small-time scrap dealers were not heard before issuing the Guidelines for Scrapping of Motor Vehicles of Delhi, 2018.

The petition has claimed that the scrap industry created plenty of job opportunities and the guidelines were issued without considering the feasibility and practicality of organising this sector and without seeking public opinion.

The plea also contended that the 2018 guidelines are “unconstitutional, arbitrary and unfair” and also contrary to the Motor Vehicles Act as only the Centre has the power to make rules prescribing the manner of recycling of vehicles. It has sought an order from the court declaring the guidelines as null and void.

‘Contrary to Motor Vehicles Act’
