STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Supervising everything: Centre to Supreme Court

The Centre further stated that it is making efforts to procure oxygen from all available sources within India and also importing oxygen from other countries.

Published: 28th April 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Tuesday submitted its national plan for Covid-19 preparedness before the Supreme Court and explained how actively the government is supervising everything. It said that it is on a war footing to fight the pandemic. The submission lists the Central government’s plans for distribution of essential supplies and services. The Centre further stated that it is making efforts to procure oxygen from all available sources within India and also importing oxygen from other countries.

“The national plan, however, does not include microscopic details as to the day-to-day management of the issues arising out of different disasters,” the Centre said. It further stated that the production of Remdesivir and other Covid-19 drugs has been upped in light of their growing demand. In its 106-page affidavit, the Centre told the court that the national plan designedly keeps the said aspects of executive decision making open in order to enable the government’s statutory functionaries and all stakeholders take appropriate measures in dynamic and fast-developing situations.

Taking suo moto cognizance of issues arising out of the Covid- 19 outbreak, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to submit a national plan for production and distribution of oxygen, essential drugs, healthcare infrastructure and vaccines. In its affidavit, the Centre said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were constantly working to scale up the production and distribution of oxygen in the country.

“Steps such as giving industrial oxygen production plants license to produce medicalgrade liquid oxygen are being taken. The availability of oxygen tankers is also being increased,” the Centre said, adding that oxygen requirements in several states increased much faster than expected. “The sheer magnitude of this unprecedented surge itself brings with it certain inbuilt limitations in terms of available resources which need to be professionally augmented and utilised,” the affidavit submitted by the Centre said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp