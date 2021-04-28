STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested in west Delhi for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders

Published: 28th April 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 positive patient on oxygen support waits for admission at a hospital, in Patna, Wednesday.

A COVID-19 positive patient on oxygen support waits for admission at a hospital, in Patna, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two persons were arrested from west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh for alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders, police said on Wednesday, amid heightened demand for the live-saving gas due to surging coronavirus cases in the city.

The accused have been identified as Shrey Oberai (30), a resident of Vikaspuri, and Abhishek Nanda (32), a resident of Shalimar Bagh, they said.

Police said they initiated the action following a tip-off that Oberai was allegedly involved in black-marketing of oxygen cylinders.

A raid was conducted and he was apprehended with his car and two oxygen cylinders, police said.

A senior police officer said Oberai told the police that he had purchased these cylinders for Rs 37,000 each and was going to sell them for Rs 50,000 each through social media.

During interrogation, he also said he sells toys online, and that he had procured the cylinders from his associate Nanda.

On his instance, Nanda was also apprehended, the officer said.

Five oxygen cylinders in total and a car were recovered from their possession, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

 

