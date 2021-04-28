STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Who will be student of the year?

It was supposed to be a blip on the radar, but it has become the entire screen.

Published: 28th April 2021

It was supposed to be a blip on the radar, but it has become the entire screen. As the pandemic has raised its ugly head again and admissions across national universities get chaotic, this is what private universities have determined as their quanta for attendance:

Sahil Aggarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, Rishihood University

Lack of clarity on the board exams schedule is posing a serious ongoing challenge for students, parents, and institutions alike. There are immediate as well as structural changes that we need to seriously consider. In the short term, universities should temporarily amend their admission processes, and reduce dependency on the 12th board results. An alternate metric to judge a student’s ability is Grade 10 scores, interviews and reliable aptitude tests. Tests can be conducted at home in a proctored setting. At Rishihood, we are analysing admission applications based on Grade 10 scores and interviews. Whenever the board exams happen, the scores will be recorded as a document as per the government regulations.

Prof Sandeep Sancheti, Provost, Marwadi University Rajkot & Past President, Association of Indian Universities (AIU) New Delhi

Today, as we analyse the government’s decision for mass promotion of students to the next semester, given the current circumstances, it is not only necessary but also sensible. The verdict comes as a relief to millions of students stressed out under the cloud of uncertainty. On the flip side, admissions may get delayed not unlike last year. While we understand that learning is a never-ending quest, we also agree that assessment and evaluation are significant milestones of a student’s journey.

Unless the students are adequately assessed and evaluated, the learning outcomes of teaching cannot be sufficiently accomplished and ascertained. Such tests ethically, epistemologically, and statutorily bind students in an uncompromising commitment to learning, fulfil the set criteria, and acquire necessary knowledge outlined in the curriculum to meet the required social and industry standards. Without this, the teaching-learning process becomes rudderless and student’s commitment towards learning is rendered entirely personal rather than obligatory in nature.

But unprecedented events linked to pandemic have called for this unusual pronouncement of cancelling or deferment of examinations. Some adverse impacts, which are not immediately visible, are unfortunately significant and will surface in the medium and long term. Our concern at this juncture should be not to continuously complain about it. Rather focus on the road ahead and mitigate the situation.

Sandeep Shastri, Vice Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal

In these uncertain times, educat ional inst i tut ions should be determined to make sure that the students don’t miss out on any learning opportunities. This early admission process can minimise the impact and uncertainties of delayed 12th board examinations and subsequent results. The delay in result declaration of boards also translates into late commencement of new batches, however for students who opt to enrol early, time can be more effectively utilised to enable prompt access to the coveted resources and the tech platforms designed by universities, to accelerate the process of learning and discover new avenues of knowledge.

