Delhi doesn't have vaccine doses for 18-44 age group, says Health minister Satyendar Jain

Earlier, Kejriwal had said his government had approved the procurement of 1.34 crore vaccine doses from various manufacturers.

Published: 29th April 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine storage; coronavirus vaccine

Newly arrived Covid vaccine vials being stored at Regional Vaccine Store. (File photo| EPS/k k sundar)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city does not have sufficient doses of vaccine for the inoculation of those in the 18-44 age group and orders have been placed with manufacturers for the same.

The minister, however, said preparations to give jabs to this category have been completed.

"At present, we don't have vaccines. We have requested the companies to provide it," Jain told reporters when asked if there were enough vaccines available for the 18-44 age group.

"We will tell you in a day or two," he replied to another query about starting the inoculation drive for this category on May 1.

He also said that the manufactures are yet to provide a schedule of vaccine supply to the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday had said that everybody aged above 18 would be administered anti-coronavirus vaccines free of cost in Delhi.

He had said his government had approved the procurement of 1.34 crore vaccine doses from various manufacturers.

ALSO READ: First batch of Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine to arrive in India on May 1

Jain ascribed the dip in the number of testing over the few days to the restricted movement of people due to the lockdown.

Health authorities in the capital have been conducting around 75,000 tests a day over the last few days.

Before that, the average number of tests was around 1 lakh.

On the opposition's claim about a big difference in data related to deaths compiled at crematoriums and that released by the Delhi government, Jain, said, "This is not the time to play politics. They had raised the issue six months ago also. Everything was fine." 

"Who has the right to hide the number of deaths? Everything is being done in a transparent manner in Delhi," he added.

The minister said there were a few discrepancies in the health bulletin issued on Wednesday night and these have been rectified.

Delhi recorded 368 more COVID-19 deaths and 25,986 cases with a positivity rate of 31.76 per cent, according to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department.

This was the seventh day on the trot that Delhi had recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

