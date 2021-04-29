Delhi unit of Congress sets up control room to help Covid-infected people

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Congress has set up a ‘control room’ to help Covid patients seeking beds, oxygen and food. The party volunteers are helping nearly 300 Covid patients in the city every day, who reach out to them the control room at its headquarters, said party leaders. Vice president of Delhi Congress Ali Mehdi said that a network of block-level party volunteers are providing medicines, plasma, hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and even home-cooked food to the Covid-affected people and their families.

Meanwhile, the women wing of Delhi Congress is making doorstep delivery of food. At present, about 150 individuals are being given lunch and dinner in three wards and soon, the service will be expanded across the city, said Amrita Dhawan, president of Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress (DPMC).

“While the state system has collapsed completely, the Congress has been helping people who are struggling to get timely medical attention since the resurgence of Covid cases. We have been arranging beds for patients even in Noida. The Control room receives requests and forwards them to the team making efforts on the ground,” said Mehdi.

The control room number 9625777907 remains operational round the clock, which is monitored by four staff. The arrangement is monitored by a team of 20 senior leaders including Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar.

“We have designated sites where we are refilling oxygen. If people are not able to step out and come to the replenishment sites, we send oxygen cylinders to their residence. Our workers also identify people who have recovered from plasma. They encourage them for plasma donation,” said Mehdi. The party plans to form control rooms in all the districts. Home-cooked food service launched by DPMC is functioning in Tilak Nagar, Timarpur and Vikaspuri area.

Plan for district-level coordination system

