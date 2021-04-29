STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DU teachers urge V-C to defer final-term examinations over Covid-19 infections

According to DU officials, at least 500 teachers and 30 per cent of the students have tested positive for the Covid-19, and more than 10 teachers and staff have succumbed to the virus.

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University teachers on Wednesday appealed to the acting Vice-Chancellor P C Joshi to postpone the final-term examinations scheduled for May-June as many teachers and students have been infected with Covid 19. 

According to DU officials, at least 500 teachers and 30 per cent of the students have tested positive for the Covid-19, and more than 10 teachers and staff have succumbed to the virus.  The final-term Examination (OBE) is scheduled from May last week to mid-June.

“We are getting disturbing news from our students every day. Several students have lost their parents or some family members. Many are running from pillar to post to arrange for medicine, bed and oxygen for their dear ones,” said Pankaj Kumar Garg, a former member of the academic council and a teacher at Rajdhani College.

Garg had also tested Covid positive and is recovering. Ratnesh Rajan Saxena, another member of the academic council, said: “Many teachers have been given for exam duty and asked to prepare question papers. Many of them have already confided that they are not in a position to set the question papers. For a student, it will not be safe to come to the exam centre. Hence, we request the varsity to defer the exams.” 

