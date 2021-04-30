STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Customs facilitates clearance of COVID-19 assistance from UAE

Earlier, a consignment of 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators and other medical supplies from the United States reached India, as it battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 30th April 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Customs on Friday announced that it has facilitated smooth clearance of 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"Air Cargo Import, Delhi Customs facilitated smooth clearance of 157 ventilators, 480 BiPAPs and other medical supplies from UAE," tweeted Delhi Customs.

Earlier, a consignment of 423 oxygen cylinders with regulators and other medical supplies from the United States reached India, as it battles the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

India also received 80 oxygen concentrators and 75 oxygen cylinders from Romania and received 280 oxygen concentrators from the United Kingdom.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients. Several countries around the world have come forward to help India.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla on Thursday informed reporters that over 40 countries have committed to provide India with assistance to deal with the deadly second wave of the virus.

"... Actually, there has been quite an outpouring of solidarity with India, there has outpouring from various countries, over 40 countries have committed to provide us with many of the items that we need most urgently," he said at a special media briefing.

India recorded 3,86,452 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,498 deaths and 2,97,540 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative count of the COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,87,62,976. The total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 31,70,228.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi customs UAE COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp