'I can't help anyone': AAP MLA urges HC to impose President's Rule in Delhi 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal on Friday said with the Covid situation turning from bad to worse in the national capital, President's rule should be imposed in Delhi.

"The bodies will be otherwise strewn on roads with the city facing a shortage of oxygen and medicines amid coronavirus crisis," Iqbal said in a video message that he released on Friday morning.

"As an MLA, I am embarrassed because I can't help anyone. Our government in unable to stand with its people. Despite being a six-time MLA, there is no one to listen to me. I can not contact anyone," Iqbal said.

He further expressed his regret over not being able to provide any assistance to his friend, who is struggling in a hospital without oxygen and medicines and requested the Delhi High Court to take cognizance of the situation to direct imposition of President's Rule in Delhi with immediate effect.

"Delhi is in a very bad shape, I request the Delhi High Court for the imposition of President's rule in Delhi with immediate effect otherwise bodies will be strewn all over city roads. I feel like crying, I can't sleep. People are unable to procure medicines and oxygen. I can not even help a friend who is in the hospital without oxygen and medicines," the MLA said.

Former Congress leader Iqbal, MLA from Matia Mahal, jumped ship just before the assembly election last year and contested on an AAP ticket.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling AAP or the government on Iqbal's video statement.