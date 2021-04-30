STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

'I can't help anyone': AAP MLA urges HC to impose President's Rule in Delhi 

"The bodies will be otherwise strewn on roads with the city facing a shortage of oxygen and medicines amid coronavirus crisis," Shoaib Iqbal said in a video message that he released on Friday.

Published: 30th April 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

AAP) MLA from Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal

AAP MLA from Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Matia Mahal Shoaib Iqbal on Friday said with the Covid situation turning from bad to worse in the national capital, President's rule should be imposed in Delhi.

"The bodies will be otherwise strewn on roads with the city facing a shortage of oxygen and medicines amid coronavirus crisis," Iqbal said in a video message that he released on Friday morning. 

"As an MLA, I am embarrassed because I can't help anyone. Our government in unable to stand with its people. Despite being a six-time MLA, there is no one to listen to me. I can not contact anyone," Iqbal said. 

He further expressed his regret over not being able to provide any assistance to his friend, who is struggling in a hospital without oxygen and medicines and requested the Delhi High Court to take cognizance of the situation to direct imposition of President's Rule in Delhi with immediate effect. 

"Delhi is in a very bad shape, I request the Delhi High Court for the imposition of President's rule in Delhi with immediate effect otherwise bodies will be strewn all over city roads. I feel like crying, I can't sleep. People are unable to procure medicines and oxygen. I can not even help a friend who is in the hospital without oxygen and medicines," the MLA said.

Former Congress leader Iqbal, MLA from Matia Mahal, jumped ship just before the assembly election last year and contested on an AAP ticket.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling AAP or the government on Iqbal's video statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal Delhi COVID cases President Rule Delhi High Court COVID deaths in Delhi
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp