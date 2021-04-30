STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ray of hope: Oxygen langars come for the ailing at four places in Delhi amid COVID crisis

'Oxygen langars' have come up at four places - Fateh Diwas Park opposite Pacific Mall at Tagore Garden, GK-1 Gurdwara, Rajouri Garden gurdwara and at Kirti Nagar.

Published: 30th April 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

A technician refills oxygen cylinder at Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Greater Kailash in New Delhi

A technician refills oxygen cylinder at Gurudwara Singh Sabha in Greater Kailash in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Help is at hand for those facing a severe shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital: 'oxygen langars' have come up at four places - Fateh Diwas Park opposite Pacific Mall at Tagore Garden, GK-1 Gurdwara, Rajouri Garden gurdwara and at Kirti Nagar. The 'langars' also help in arranging beds for COVID patients.

Manpreet Singh, a volunteer of NGO Voice of Voiceless, said, "We are serving a free oxygen drive thru at Tagore Garden in west Delhi. We offer free oxygen to around 300 people daily. The 'langar' begins around 11.30 am and works for around 12 hours because by then the cylinders finish."

During the day, the 'langar' gets some 50 people. The rush starts to build in the evening when patients' families desperately looking for oxygen have exhausted all other options.

Each patient gets oxygen depending on one’s condition - in some cases, it is required for only half-an-hour, for others, it could be needed for a couple of hours. Some patients sit in their cars and wait their turn while others are made to lie down on beds.

"We request them that once their oxygen level is normal, they should leave as there are many others in the queue," says Manpreet.

He says the parking area can accommodate around 70 vehicles, so it is also being used for keeping 15 beds. "We give paper slips to patients so that they get oxygen as per their turn and need. The chain runs smoothly. All are equal before us – we go by the condition of the patients," he says.

Singh says the 'langar' gets around 30 oxygen cylinders. "If the supply doubles, we can serve around 600 people daily 24x7," he adds.

He says the NGO spends around Rs 80,000 per day on oxygen as it is available at prices ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 4,000 per cylinder. "There are sellers who charge only Rs 500. But we offer oxygen free of cost. We have now placed an order of 40 industrial oxygen concentrators. We'll get them in a couple of days and then we'll be able to serve more people. Each concentrator costs us Rs 80,000," Singh says.

The 'langar' at GK-1 gurdwara began operation on Thursday under supervision of Manjit Singh GK, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

"The committee has decided to refill small oxygen cylinders of 5-7 kg. Today we re-filled some 200 cylinders. We are buying oxygen cylinders at high prices, but the cost does not matter if it is the question of saving humanity," says Manjit GK.

At Rajouri Garden Langar, oxygen cylinders are re-filled and small cylinders are given. Same is the scene at the drive thru 'langar' by another NGO at Kirti Nagar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID crisis COVID19 Coronavirus Voice of Voiceless Oxygen langar Oxygen supply Oxygen beds
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
The survey further noted that 86 per cent respondents report having been impacted professionally in some way due to COVID-19. (Representational Image)
Worker optimism shaken due to COVID-19; future outlook positive in India: Survey
Supreme Court. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Clampdown on information will be treated as contempt of court: SC
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Covid and the administration of a tragedy: How India lost the plot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
COVID-19 vaccine drive may leave blood banks dry
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra reports 63,309 COVID cases, 985 deaths amidst vaccine shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp