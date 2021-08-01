Massive sinkhole beneath IIT-Delhi flyover repaired, traffic resumes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The massive sinkhole on the road under IIT-Delhi flyover was repaired overnight, allowing vehicular movement in the area. The repair work on the cavity was completed in “record time” by workers of the Delhi Jal Board and the Public Works Department, officials said on Sunday.

“The tireless efforts of our @ DelhiJalBoard officials have restored the broken water pipeline before yesterday midnight under the IIT flyover. Thereafter, our @pwddelhi officials worked round the clock and repaired the sunken road under the IIT flyover in record time,” PWD Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet. According to officials, efforts were initiated immediately to repair the road and since the cavity was 40 feet long and 12 feet wide, maintenance work needed to be done very carefully.

On Saturday, a portion of a road under the IIT-Delhi flyover had caved in following rains in the national capital. The incident happened between 9.30 and 10 in the morning and the traffic police cordoned off the area to avoid any untoward incident, and diverted the traffic.

The road comes under the jurisdiction of PWD which said the cavity happened because of the leakage in an underground DJB line. A PWD official said the repair work was of complex nature due to the underline pipeline but it was done speedily in view of the obstructed traffic. The crossing has now been opened for regular traffic. However, associated deep sewer work by the DJB is underway at the at-grade road towards the IIT, police said in a statement.