STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

DCW seeks police action against man for remarks on Muslim women

The panel has sought the report by August 5 (Thursday).

Published: 02nd August 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Swati Maliwal

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) issued a notice to city police on Monday and sought an action taken report in a matter where a man allegedly posted "derogatory messages" regarding Muslim women on his social media account.

The panel has sought the report by August 5 (Thursday).

The panel said that it received a complaint in which it was alleged that some men had been posting messages on social media to incite people to commit crimes against Muslim women.

"It is alleged that has posted names and contact details of some women on his social media account on Instagram wherein he has asked people to rape the women," the notice read.

The DCW said it is a "very serious matter and attracts urgent intervention".

"The Commission had referred the matter to UP police who have informed that the accused lives in Delhi," it added. 

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter, details of the accused arrested in the matter and if no accused has been arrested, the reasons for the same along with steps taken by the police to arrest the accused.

It also asked the police about the steps taken by the police to remove the alleged content from the social media platform and a detailed action taken report in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim women Delhi Commission For Women derogatory messages social media
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp