Delhi University to start Under Graduate admission process today

Like the portal for postgraduate admissions, this will also be interactive and have an Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot to solve the queries of the students.

Published: 02nd August 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

The university will open the window for updating marks at a later stage. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi University will start the registration process of nearly 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses from Monday. The last date of registrations will be August 31. University officials said the admission portal is likely to go live by 3 pm on Monday.

Like the portal for postgraduate admissions, this will also be interactive and have an Artificial Intelligence-enabled chatbot to solve the queries of the students. Like last year, the admission process will be completely online and students won’t be required to visit the university for any formalities.

The first cut-off list is likely to be announced between September 7 and 10. The university will open the window for updating marks at a later stage.

“While CBSE, ISC boards have declared results, there are many state boards that are yet to announce results. We will provide the students the option of updating their marks at a later stage and a special window will be opened for it,” a DU official said. 

