STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Minor girl cremated without parents' consent in Delhi; crematorium's priest arrested

The priest had told the girl's mother that if she makes a PCR call then the police will make a case out of it and in post mortem doctors will steal all organs of the girl.

Published: 02nd August 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have registered a case in the death of a minor girl in suspicious circumstances who was cremated without her parents' consent at Old Nangal crematorium last night after she was allegedly found dead.

An FIR is registered on basis of her mother's statement. Crematorium's priest has been taken into custody. FSL and crime team collected samples for the investigation, said the Delhi police.

"Last night at around 10:20 pm a PCR call was received at police station Delhi Cantt regarding rape and death of a minor girl and her being cremated and that around 200 villagers of old Nangal have gathered at the crematorium of old Nangal," informed DCP (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh.

The DCP said, "Minor girl aged 9 years, daughter of Mohan Lal and Sunita Devi resided with her parents at village old Nangal on rent in front of crematorium. Yesterday at around 5:30 pm she went to get cold water from the water cooler at crematorium after informing her mother. At 6 pm the priest of crematorium Pandit Radhey Shyam and other persons known to the mother of a minor girl called her to the crematorium and showed the body of the girl stating that she got electrocuted while having water from the water cooler and that there were burn marks between left wrist and elbow of the girl also her lips were blue."

The priest and 2 persons told Sunita Devi that if she makes a PCR call then the police will make a case out of it and in post mortem doctors will steal all organs of the girl and so it's better to cremate her. The girl was cremated. After which Sunita Devi with her husband raised a hue and cry that girl was cremated without their consent. A crowd gathered and hence the PCR was called, police said.

The DCP further said, immediately local police rushed to the spot, the situation was brought under control, Sunita Devi gave her statement and the case has been registered under relevant sections of law. The priest was taken into custody. FSL team and crime team were called to collect sample/evidence from the spot. The investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi police Delhi crematorium Delhi girl cremation Old Nangal crematorium
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp