One more road caves in Delhi, cops issue traffic advisory

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Yet another road cave-in was reported in the city on Sunday after a portion of a road sunk at Mangolpuri following the downpour, affecting traffic movement in the area.

“The road near Y-Block in Mangolpuri has caved in. The traffic will be heavy,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet. In another tweet, it said traffic has also been affected in Zakhira underpass, Azadpur underpass and Shakti Nagar underpass due to waterlogging.

On way from Dhaula Kuan to AIIMS, a pothole was created on the Rajnagar (Sarojini Nagar) flyover, due to which the traffic will be heavy, police mentioned in one of its tweets. “The carriageway from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur is facing problem of waterlogging. As a result, only one carriageway out of four is functioning that too with difficulty. To avoid congestion on this particular route, traffic is being diverted towards Outer Ring Road from Mukarba Chowk,” the traffic police said in another tweet.

The police said there was road sinking incident on Aurbindo Marg at IIT red light point on Saturday but now, it has been filled up by PWD. According to the recommendation of the PWD, the road has been opened for traffic movement. Only right turn for traffic coming from AIIMS side is still closed due to continued repair work and at present no other traffic has been diverted.