Bollywood producer on run for 6 years arrested for duping city businessman

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a Bollywood producer of six movies for cheating a city-based businessman of Rs 32 lakh on the pretext of arranging him a Rs 65-crore loan. The accused has been identified as Ajay Yadav, director of Serene Private Limited and producer of six movies namely Overtime, Bhadash, Love Fir Kabhi, Ran-Banka, Suspense and Shakshi.

Police said the accused duped several businessmen on the pretext of getting them sanctioned loans of crores of rupees on cheap rates. “He has been absconding since 2015 and arrested after multiple raids in Mumbai, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and finally from Mathura in UP,” said DCP South Atul Kumar Thakur.

“We received a complaint from one Delhi-based businessman Rahul Nath that he wanted to expand his business and was in need of a loan of Rs 65 crore. He got introduced to the accused through an advertisement in newspaper. Yadav introduced himself as a director and financial consultant in Mumbai. He assured Nath to arrange the loan amount against his property in Delhi for 10 years on 10 per cent annual interest,” said the police.

Yadav further asked the complainant to deposit Rs 18 lakh for bank charges and registration of documents. After taking the amount, the accused switched off his mobile phone and the address given by him was found to be fake, said the police.Yadav used to live on rented addresses, duped people with different names like Sanjay Aggarwal, Rakesh Sharma, Vikash Kumar, Guddu, Raman, Avinash; changed addresses and mobile numbers obtained through fake IDs.

Yadav used to provide forged Demand Drafts of loan amount to victims to assure them and used to deposit the cheated amounts in fake company accounts. The accused invested the money he obtained to produce and direct films starring actors-turned-politician Ravi Kisan, Manish Paul, Vijay Raaz, Divya Dutta and others, but most of his films flopped and he suffered huge losses. “Further, investigation in the matter is under process,” said the DCP (South).