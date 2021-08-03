STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi approves policy to incentivise pvt sector to set up oxygen plants, storage facilities

The policy aims to make Delhi self-reliant in the production of medical oxygen to meet any crisis or medical emergency in the future, the city government said in a statement.

Published: 03rd August 2021 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 11:12 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinder, Bengaluru

For representational purposes. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Stepping up preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19, the Delhi cabinet approved a policy on Tuesday under which subsidies and incentives will be given to the private sector for setting up oxygen production plants and storage facilities to help improve the availability of the life-saving gas in the national capital.

"Approved Medical Oxy Prodn Promotion Policy. It provides several incentives to pvt sector to set up oxy prodn plants, invest in Oxy tankers n set up oxy storage facilities.

This will help improving oxy availability in Del which became a huge bottleneck in handling last Covid wave (sic)," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The proposal for the "Medical Oxygen Production Promotion Policy 2021" with provisions for incentives has been approved.

The policy aims to make Delhi self-reliant in the production of medical oxygen to meet any crisis or medical emergency in the future, the city government said in a statement.

With the new policy, the government aims to set up liquid oxygen (LOX) generation plants with a minimum capacity of 50 metric tonnes per unit.

The total targeted capacity is 100 MT.

It also targets installation of non-captive oxygen generation plants (PSA or Air Separation Unit technology) of minimum 10 MT and maximum 50 MT capacity (till a total capacity of 100 MT is created).

"Power subsidy will be made available to liquid oxygen generation plants and non-captive oxygen generation plants at Rs 4 per unit consumed in the manufacturing process for the first five years from the date of commencement of commercial production," the statement said.

The policy also aims to encourage the private sector to set up captive oxygen generation plants of minimum 500 LPM (litres per minute) capacity at hospitals and nursing homes to cater to their peak demand for medical oxygen and LMO storage tanks of a minimum capacity of 10 MT.

"Full reimbursement of gross SGST will be made to liquid oxygen generation plants and non-captive oxygen generation plants within a month of their commissioning," the government said.

Delhi battled against an acute shortage of oxygen in April and May as hospitals sent out SOS calls to authorities to replenish their dwindling stocks.

Several private healthcare facilities even requested the government to move out their patients.

On April 23, 21 critically-ill COVID-19 patients died at the Jaipur Golden Hospital in northwest Delhi due to an oxygen shortage.

The Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad Institutional Area lost eight lives due to an oxygen shortage on May 1.

To prevent a repeat of the crisis, the city government is in the process of installing oxygen generation plants and increasing the number of hospital beds to accommodate 37,000 cases a day in case of a third wave of the pandemic.

According to officials, around 160 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 148.11 metric tonnes are being installed at various government and private hospitals in the city.

While 66 plants are being installed in Delhi government hospitals, 10 are being set up in hospitals run by the Centre and 84 in private healthcare facilities.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is also creating LMO storage facilities and has floated a tender to procure 15 cryogenic tankers with a total carrying capacity of 225 tonnes.

A subsidy will be provided for "setting up cryogenic tankers" with a minimum carrying capacity of 10 MT for ferrying liquid medical oxygen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi covid cases covid third wave Delhi oxygen plants
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp