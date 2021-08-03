STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disposal of e-waste via proper channel directed

Published: 03rd August 2021 07:50 AM

e-waste, electronic waste

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking note of inappropriate disposal of electronic waste (e-waste) by various government divisions, autonomous bodies, and PSUs, the environment and forest department of Delhi government has asked them to get rid of discarded electronic appliances such as mobile phones, computers, and televisions through authorised channels and recyclers. 

The department has also directed institutions, corporations, boards, and agencies receiving grants from the government to maintain a proper record of e-waste being generated by them. A circular issued by  special secretary (environment) KS Jayachandran on Friday said ‘bulk consumers’ (government divisions or units and other agencies) will need to submit a complete return (report on e-waste generation and disposal) every year by June 30. 

“The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been appointed as the nodal agency for compiling, maintaining, and processing of the action taken report thereafter,” said an official.“Most of the government departments in NCT of Delhi don’t have any specific management plan and records for e- waste…the departments shall maintain records of e-waste generated by them…,” the circular said. 

Expressing concern over ever-increasing generation of e-waste, Jayachandran also urged departments and units using electronic goods to auction unusable or unwanted products to authorised dismantlers and recyclers only.According to a study by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India conducted in 2018, Delhi and the NCR jointly generate 85,000 metric tonnes of e-waste every year which is set to go up to 150,000 MT by 2020.

