Lawyer seeks urgent hearing in SC of plea against Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told lawyer M L Sharma that his petition will be listed for hearing if the registry has accorded a number to it.

Published: 03rd August 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 11:57 AM

Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

Delhi police commissioner Rakesh Asthana. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A lawyer who has filed a contempt action plea in the Supreme Court against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police chief has sought an urgent hearing of his petition.

"I have filed a contempt petition against the appointment of Rakesh Asthana," Sharma said.

"If it is numbered, we will post it for hearing," a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told the lawyer.

According to the petition, the prime minister, who is the head of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, and the home minister jointly decided and appointed Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner.

This, the petition alleges, is against the judgement of the top court in the Prakash Singh case.

In his petition, Sharma said that according to the apex court's judgement, a person must have a "minimum of three months of service left prior to his appointment as the DGP".

A 1984-batch IPS officer, Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27.

His appointment came just days before his superannuation on July 31.

