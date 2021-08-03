Over 90,000 Covid vaccine shots administered in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 91,003 Covid vaccine shots were administered in the national capital on Monday, according to information updated on the CoWIN portal.The bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Monday said 10,905 doses were administered on Sunday. The low numbers were reported on account of it being the weekly off of the Delhi government’s vaccination centres, it said. Delhi had five days of vaccine stocks left as on Monday morning, it said.

The cumulative number of doses administered in the city so far has reached 1,01,98,603 of which 27,16,647 are the second doses, according to the portal.The CoWIN portal data showed that 43,37,069 women have received at least one dose, while 58,59,340 men have been inoculated with at least one jab. Over 77.13 lakh doses of Covishield have been administered while 24,47,070 doses of Covaxin have been given till now, according to the portal.