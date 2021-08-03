STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Water level in Yamuna still above 'warning' mark in Delhi

With more rains expected in the next three-four days, the administration has been keeping a close watch on the situation.

Published: 03rd August 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Children getting free food distributed by Civil Defence Volunteers near Shastri Park metro station on Monday.

Children getting free food distributed by Civil Defence Volunteers near Shastri Park metro station on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi receded slightly on Monday but was still above the warning mark of 204.5 metres, as rains continued in the upper catchment areas of the river, officials said.
The water level was recorded at 204.87 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 3 pm, ebbing from 205.30 metres at 8 pm on Sunday, according to the flood control room.

With more rains expected in the next three-four days, the administration has been keeping a close watch on the situation. Till Sunday morning, over 100 families living in the Yamuna floodplains had been moved to higher areas, an official said.On Friday, the Delhi administration had sounded a flood alert as the river swelled to 205.59 metres, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rains in the upper catchment areas. A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the ‘warning mark’ of 204.50 metres.

With Haryana discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district, the departments concerned in Delhi remain on high alert. Boats have been deployed and families living in vulnerable areas temporarily moved into tents and government shelter homes, said an official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The Delhi flood control room reported a discharge rate of around 15,000 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage at 3 pm. Normally, the flow rate is 352 cusecs. The water discharged from the barrage normally takes two-three days to reach the capital. 

More discharge into the river by Haryana
The Delhi flood control room reported a discharge rate of around 15,000 cusecs from Haryana’s Hathnikund Barrage at 3 pm. Normally, the flow rate at the barrage is 352 cusecs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Yamuna
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp