Water level in Yamuna still above 'warning' mark in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The water level in the Yamuna in Delhi receded slightly on Monday but was still above the warning mark of 204.5 metres, as rains continued in the upper catchment areas of the river, officials said.

The water level was recorded at 204.87 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 3 pm, ebbing from 205.30 metres at 8 pm on Sunday, according to the flood control room.

With more rains expected in the next three-four days, the administration has been keeping a close watch on the situation. Till Sunday morning, over 100 families living in the Yamuna floodplains had been moved to higher areas, an official said.On Friday, the Delhi administration had sounded a flood alert as the river swelled to 205.59 metres, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres amid heavy rains in the upper catchment areas. A flood alert is declared when the Yamuna crosses the ‘warning mark’ of 204.50 metres.

With Haryana discharging more water into the river from the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district, the departments concerned in Delhi remain on high alert. Boats have been deployed and families living in vulnerable areas temporarily moved into tents and government shelter homes, said an official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

The Delhi flood control room reported a discharge rate of around 15,000 cusecs from the Hathnikund Barrage at 3 pm. Normally, the flow rate is 352 cusecs. The water discharged from the barrage normally takes two-three days to reach the capital.

