Arterial roads to get complete overhaul after monsoon: PWD

The Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out complete overhaul of major roads, including Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, after the monsoon season gets over.

Published: 04th August 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Workers repair part of the road which caved in near Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday | Parveen negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out complete overhaul of major roads, including Outer Ring Road, Ring Road, Aurobindo Marg, after the monsoon season gets over.

Rohtak Road, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg will also see major repair, said PWD officials. The decision comes in the wake of a cave in beneath the IIT flyover in South Delhi on Saturday due to leakage of an underground DJB pipeline. 

“Major roads will get a complete overhaul after end of the monsoon season. This will include major repairing and other maintenance works,’ PWD Engineer-in-Chief Shashi Kant said, adding that the repair work is possible only after the monsoon.

The PWD manages more than 1,260 km of arterial and other big roads in the city that are wider than 60 ft.
According to a study conducted by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) in 2019, several flyovers were in dire need of revamp. Some of those structures were repaired but work on a majority of the flyovers are yet to be done.

 The PWD was getting complaints of rickety roads, potholes and also witnessed road cave-in incident so it was required to conduct thorough checks and repair works, the official said. “In the drive, we will check conditions of the road, potholes will be repaired, road re-carpeting will be done along with other patching work. We have already started checking the road strength and its load bearing capacity to minimise road cave-ins.”

