CBSE Class X results: Govt schools improve pass percentage to 97.52

As many as 750 institutions record 100% success, five times more than the previous year

Published: 04th August 2021 07:58 AM

Image of students checking results used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu))

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Schools under the Delhi Government improved their overall pass percentage to 97.52 in the CBSE Class 10 results, a rise of over 15 per cent than the previous year’s pass percentage of 82.61.

As per the data shared by Delhi government, as many as 2,24,973 of the total 2,30,692 students have passed the exam. About 750 government schools have seen all their students successfully pass the test, up from 147 schools last year. While 5,418 students were placed in compartment, 300 students failed to clear the exam.  There are 1,008 government schools in Delhi. As many as 186 students have scored above 95 
per cent. 

When the results were out on Tuesday, a large section of students, parents and teachers sounded satisfied and welcomed the results. “Although, I scored 70 per cent, I am happy with my results... I could have scored more than 80 per cent if the test was held but the circumstances were very different so there was no option. Due to the new procedure, our work suffers due to favouritism. The tension is over and we can solely focus on our next step,” said Ranjesh, a student of Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya, Subhash Nagar.

Another government student Ankit, who scored 90 per cent, was satisfied with his results. “I am happy that despite facing so many difficulties, I scored well. I just now request the government reopen schools.”
Gauransh Gupta of Manav Sthali School scored 98 per cent in the examination. “This was never possible without the efforts of my teachers, parents and friends. It is all for their support.”

The result is based on a set procedure given by the Board, said Sant Ram, a government school teacher. “It’s just an eye wash. As far as government schools are concerned, it’s not reflecting the actual learning outcomes. It’s an exercise to pass the message about quantity of success, but quality is declining badly.” 

“I would not say it was a cake walk. But while it came with its own challenges, I witnessed fabulous team work. Everyone shared responsibility, the user friendly software by CBSE IT team and astounding support from Board,” said Dipti A Bhatnagar, Principal, Manav Sthali School, Rajendra Nagar. 

Sisodia elated with performance
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also looks after education, congratulated all the stakeholders. “I feel proud of our result in CBSE class 10. It is due to CM Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model that our government schools are setting an example in the country,” he tweeted.

