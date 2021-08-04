STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Kejriwal seeks ideas, help to make Delhi world class city

The three focus areas of this initiative, in the first phase, will be sport infrastructure development, water bodies rejuvenation and education.

Published: 04th August 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 08:27 AM

CM Arvind Kejriwal during the launch of the ‘Delhi@2047’ initiative on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In order to make Delhi a ‘world-class’ city by 2047, the Arvind Kejriwal government wants help from the private sector. Launching ‘Delhi@2047’, a platform for fostering partnerships with the private sector, CM Kejriwal said the government wanted their support not “to just write cheques” but also for “ideas and expertise”.

Planned by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), the three focus areas of this initiative, in the first phase, will be sport infrastructure development, water bodies rejuvenation and education.

In this year’s Deshbhakti Budget, the Delhi government had spelt out its ambitious vision to make the per capita income and living standards of Delhi equal to Singapore by 2047. Similarly, it has ambitious plans to make Delhi’s roads at par with European standards. To make all this come true, the government said it needs a collaboration of all stakeholders.

“The pandemic taught us that if we can fight Covid together, then we can also together make Delhi a city we can be proud of. It was such a devastating time, but Delhi is being praised because we worked on it while keeping everyone together and we got a lot of support from corporate sector,” said Kejriwal. Based on the past experience of private sector coming to the government’s aid in times of dire need, the foundation of the project was laid.

DDC vice-chairman Jasmine Shah said Khelo Dilli, a project under which the government is trying to build world class playgrounds in every Delhi government school, is one of the initiatives taken up through the network of ‘Delhi@2047’. 

The government needs help to bridge the digital divide in schools. It is also working on a plan to rejuvenate more than 1,000 water bodies in Delhi and recharge the groundwater table. In all these areas, it wants private sector to be a partner. 

During the digital launch of ‘Delhi@2047’, eminent business personalities swere present.

