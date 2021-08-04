Delhi BJP plans cultural activities to get support from women in civic elections

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP plans a mega outreach programme to connect with women voters, especially housewives, through cultural activities ahead of the municipal elections. It may also promise freebies for women like rebate in house tax if the property is registered solely in the name of a female member of the family.

The first in the series of cultural activities will be a ‘Bhajan-Kirtan’ (devotional music) competition. Delhi BJP chief Adesh Kumar Gupta said that the booth level volunteers would encourage groups holding kirtans in their locality to send nominations for an online competition.

“We will reach out to every section of the society. Women and youths are on the top of the priority list. We are working on innovative ideas to establish a connection with them. Discussions are on to hold cultural activities, including Bhajan-Kirtan competition, in each district,” said Gupta. “According to our estimate, there are at least 40 groups in every ward. We will ask them to send 4-5 minute videos or YouTube links. We will select the best ‘kirtan mandalis’ and invite them to perform during district-level events and then for a state contest.”

A jury will be formed to review performance videos and choose the entries for the final event in which winners will be given certificates and cash prizes. “A significant number of city residents appreciate and support the philosophy of PM Modi. With these extracurricular activities, our efforts will be to identify and bring them to the party fold,” said Gupta.

According to the BJP leaders, the cultural activities aim to garner maximum support from women electorates, who apparently voted en masse for the AAP. “It has been observed women, particularly housewives, are ardent AAP sympathizers. They are happy with the freebies being offered by the AAP government,” said a functionary of the BJP women’s wing. “The BJP should offer tax rebate at municipal level and bring schemes for women to retain the civic bodies.”

Gupta concurred with the view and informed that his party would deliberate on it.

Huge following among women

Bhajan-Kirtan is an intrinsic part of the city’s character. Of course, it is mostly marked in colonies which are home to middle-class families. These events are held lavishly with large attendance of women. Given their following, the BJP wants to tap its potential for support.